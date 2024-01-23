Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $49,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.23. The stock had a trading volume of 410,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

