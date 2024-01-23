US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,397 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $69,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.42. The stock had a trading volume of 221,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

