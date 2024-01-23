US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,845 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.47% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $111,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 5,582,815 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

