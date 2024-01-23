US Bancorp DE Has $75.30 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 813,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $75,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,387. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

