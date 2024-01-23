Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Trading Down 3.9% Following Weak Earnings

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $56.58 and last traded at $56.58. Approximately 2,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.89.

The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

