3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. 3M also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.350-9.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.10.

NYSE:MMM traded down $11.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,997,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

