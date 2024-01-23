General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Electric also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GE traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $132.27.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.