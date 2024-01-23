ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $142.47. 286,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.91. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

