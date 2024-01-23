ORG Partners LLC Sells 4,198 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 791,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

