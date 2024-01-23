ORG Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,899 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,576 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

