ORG Partners LLC Has $332,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 142,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,069. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.