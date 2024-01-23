ORG Partners LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DRSK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,322 shares. The stock has a market cap of $578.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

