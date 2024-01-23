Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,901. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.