MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

