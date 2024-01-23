Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,462.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,411.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,441.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

