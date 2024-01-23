First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,697. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

