MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

