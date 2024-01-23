MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 2,368 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DLR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.57. 323,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $142.68.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.