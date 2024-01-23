MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 105,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,410. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

