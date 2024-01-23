Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 590,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

