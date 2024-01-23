Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 225,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

