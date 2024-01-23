ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.10. The stock had a trading volume of 123,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.43 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WST

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.