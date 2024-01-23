PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Decreased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 372,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,862. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.61.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

