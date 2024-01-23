Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Texas Capital Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $61.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $619,036. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

