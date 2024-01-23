Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.04. 2,390,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,647. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.74.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

