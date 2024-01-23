Hedera Price Hits $0.0688 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $62.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00073739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,661,753,100 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,661,753,099.9898 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07156242 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $51,236,976.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

