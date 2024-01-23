Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.10 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00005381 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.17 billion and $46.09 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.12 or 0.99987638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00204306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,101,677,300 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,101,652,955.239877 with 3,457,199,552.8317857 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.13023616 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $46,967,196.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

