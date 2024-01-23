Orchid Trading Down 8.4% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $84.65 million and $6.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005381 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.12 or 0.99987638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00204306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003817 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09113426 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $7,205,556.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

