Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.01

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.01 and last traded at $140.62, with a volume of 159773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Fiserv Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,788 shares of company stock valued at $42,158,764 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,830,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

