PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.75

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 12192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $13,565,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PAR Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its position in PAR Technology by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 230,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

