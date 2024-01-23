VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.33

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 32865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 293,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,015,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Bensler LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 588,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,742 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

