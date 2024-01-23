Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 1-Year High at $242.13

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $242.13 and last traded at $240.04, with a volume of 239365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.