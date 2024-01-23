Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.04

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 5148017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. HSBC started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.