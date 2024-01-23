Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.86

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.86 and last traded at $87.80, with a volume of 33425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -414.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $837,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,673,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock worth $16,782,384. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 346,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

