Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.41

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 8255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,552,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,063,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

