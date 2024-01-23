Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.13

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 20127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBWM. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBWM

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.