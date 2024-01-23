Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.15

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 409126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $627.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

