First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.37

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 40564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

