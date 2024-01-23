Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 245,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 331,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.