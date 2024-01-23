Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Trading Up 18.6%

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.70. 196,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 765% from the average session volume of 22,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Intermap Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.96 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

