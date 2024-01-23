2,296 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after buying an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,377,000 after purchasing an additional 306,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 195,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,461. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 121.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.