fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,474. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $805.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Insider Activity

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUBO

fuboTV Profile

(Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.