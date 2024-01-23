The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

