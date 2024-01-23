MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,701,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,334. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

