MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 617,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,366. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is -933.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

