MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,419 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

