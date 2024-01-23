MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 28,690 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Balentine LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,149,000 after purchasing an additional 145,120 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 545,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

