MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 10,645 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SYLD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.29. 75,815 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $857.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.