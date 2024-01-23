Certuity LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,560,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.