Certuity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Certuity LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4,877.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.26 and a 52-week high of $302.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

